Former Bengaluru Urban DC moves SC against Karnataka HC's observations

Ex-B'luru Urban DC moves SC against HC's observations

J Manjunath said remarks were passed against him without giving an opportunity to him in violation of principle of natural justice

Ashish Tripathi
Ashish Tripathi, DHNS, New Delhi,
  • Jul 14 2022, 18:57 ist
  • updated: Jul 14 2022, 18:57 ist
Supreme Court. Credit: PTI Photo

A senior officer from the Karnataka government, in the centre of a controversy related to the High Court's claims of threat to transfer, has approached the Supreme Court contending that he has become victim of media trial due to repeated "unwarranted remarks against him".

In his plea, J Manjunath through his counsel Sanjay M Nuli said remarks were passed against him without giving an opportunity to him in violation of principle of natural justice.

On Thursday, senior advocate S Nagamuthu mentioned the petition on behalf of Manjunath before a bench presided over by Chief Justice N V Ramana which allowed a plea for posting the matter for hearing, along with a similar petition filed by the Karnataka government and Anti Corruption Bureau Chief Seemant Kumar Singh against the High Court's order and oral observations.

The plea by the former Bengaluru Urban deputy commissioner claimed the High Court has exceeded its jurisdiction and traversed beyond the scope of the matter before it.

"The High Court has lost sight of the fact that such remarks at nascent stages of investigation have disastrous bearing on fair probe, and judicious conclusion of the criminal proceedings, including his right to remedy of bail," the plea said.

Maintaining that the material collected by ACB does not disclose commission of alleged offences, Manjunath said he had unblemished career of 25 years after he joined the service on April 15, 1997.

Manjunath was arrested on July 4 and the sessions court had dismissed his bail application on July 11.

Karnataka High Court's judge Justice H P Sandesh had made a sensational claim that he received a transfer threat for his remarks against the functioning of the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) in the state.

The state government as well as ACB chief Seemant Kumar Singh had already filed separate petitions against the High Court's order and observations.

Supreme Court
Karnataka
Karnataka High Court
Bengaluru

