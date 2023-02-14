Former CJ of Madras HC Justice K A Swami passes away

Former acting Chief Justice of High Court of Karnataka and former Chief Justice of Madras High Court Justice K A Swami passed away at his residence on Tuesday. The 88-year-old died due to age related ailments, official sources said.

Justice Swami leaves behind his wife, two daughters and two sons. According to sources, his mortal remains will be kept at his residence in Sadashivanagar here till 8 pm today, and thereafter as per his wish the body will be donated to M S Ramaiah Hospital for research purposes.

Justice Swami hails from Kudrikotagi village in Yelburga taluk of Koppal district. Chairman of the Karnataka Law Commission Justice S R Bannurmath has expressed sorrow at the passing away of Justice Swami. He described Justice Swami as a legal luminary, a proud Kannadiga and a great human.