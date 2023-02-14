Former CJ of Madras HC Justice K A Swami passes away

Former CJ of Madras HC Justice K A Swami passes away

Justice Swami leaves behind his wife, two daughters and two sons

PTI
PTI, Bengaluru,
  • Feb 14 2023, 15:46 ist
  • updated: Feb 14 2023, 15:46 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

Former acting Chief Justice of High Court of Karnataka and former Chief Justice of Madras High Court Justice K A Swami passed away at his residence on Tuesday. The 88-year-old died due to age related ailments, official sources said.

Justice Swami leaves behind his wife, two daughters and two sons. According to sources, his mortal remains will be kept at his residence in Sadashivanagar here till 8 pm today, and thereafter as per his wish the body will be donated to M S Ramaiah Hospital for research purposes.

Justice Swami hails from Kudrikotagi village in Yelburga taluk of Koppal district. Chairman of the Karnataka Law Commission Justice S R Bannurmath has expressed sorrow at the passing away of Justice Swami. He described Justice Swami as a legal luminary, a proud Kannadiga and a great human.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Madras High Court
India News
Karnataka

What's Brewing

Sunny Deol's 'Gadar 2' motion poster unveiled

Sunny Deol's 'Gadar 2' motion poster unveiled

Developing libraries for development

Developing libraries for development

Jadeja, an indispensable force

Jadeja, an indispensable force

Snake catchers to kisans: How tribals transformed in TN

Snake catchers to kisans: How tribals transformed in TN

Gauri Lankesh project to be released today

Gauri Lankesh project to be released today

What’s going on up there? A ballooning spy war?

What’s going on up there? A ballooning spy war?

 