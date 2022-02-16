Former four-time Keregodu MLA Chowdaiah no more

Former four-time Keregodu MLA Chowdaiah no more

Obituary

DHNS
Mandya,
  • Feb 16 2022, 22:52 ist
  • updated: Feb 17 2022, 05:25 ist
HD Chowdaiah. Credit: DH File Photo

Four-time MLA (from Keragodu constituency) and one-time MLC H D Chowdaiah (94) died of age-related ailments at his house in Holalu village, on the outskirts of Mandya city, on Tuesday night.

Born to Doddahaidegowda and Sannaningamma couple in 1928, Chowdaiah studied BSc (Agriculture) and spearheaded the cooperative movement in  Mandya region. He was married to Doddalingamma.

He entered politics as member of Mandya Taluk Board and later became its president. He represented Keragodu Assembly segment four times – 1978 (Janata Party), 1983, 1985, 1999 (Congress). Keragodu constituency merged with Mandya and Melkote segments after the 2004 polls. He was also elected as MLC from the Legislative Assembly in 1992.

Following the demise of K V Shankara Gowda, founder of People’s Education Trust, Chowdaiah was its chairman from 1990 to 2020. He was active in Kaveri Raitha Hitha Rakshana Samithi.

He is survived by sons H C Mohan Kumar and H C Hariprasad and daughters H C Bhagya, H C Latha and Dr H C Savitha.

The last rites were held at Holalu on Wednesday evening.

Karnataka News
Karnataka

