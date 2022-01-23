Former HC judge Justice K L Manjunath no more

Retired High Court judge K L Manjunath passed away at his residence on Sunday, due to a massive cardiac arrest. He was 68.

Chief minister Basavaraj Bommai condoled his demise and recalled his contribution during his tenure as judge of various courts, chairman of Karnataka River Waters and Border Dispute Authority and other bodies.

Former chief minister H D Kumaraswamy hailed his contributions noting that he had penned several key judgments. "His demise is a great loss to the state," he said.

Born on April 21, 1953, Justice Manjunath had enrolled as an advocate in September 1974 and practised in the High Court of Karnataka. he was appointed additional judge of Karnataka High Court in December 2000 and elevated as a permanent judge in October 2001.

The final rites of Justice Manjunath were performed at his Kemplinganahalli farm off Kunigal Road in the afternoon.

