Former Karnataka chief justice N K Sodhi passes away

DHNS
DHNS,
  • Dec 30 2021, 23:07 ist
  • updated: Dec 31 2021, 03:45 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

Former chief justice of Karnataka and Kerala high courts Justice N K Sodhi passed away in Chandigarh on Tuesday. Justice Sodhi (78) is survived by his wife Neelam Sodhi, daughter Gayatri Sodhi and grandson Sidharth. 

Justice Sodhi was appointed as a judge of the Punjab and Haryana High Court in March 1991. In January 2004, he was elevated as chief justice of Kerala High Court and subsequently transferred to Karnataka as chief justice.

He was chief justice of the Karnataka High Court between November 19, 2004, and November 29, 2005. After his superannuation in 2005, Justice Sodhi was appointed as the presiding officer of the Securities Appellate Tribunal at Mumbai.

He returned to Chandigarh in December 2011 and had been handling arbitration cases as an arbitrator/presiding arbitrator as appointed by the high courts of Punjab and Haryana, Bombay, Karnataka and Madras.

Karnataka High Court

