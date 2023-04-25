Former Karnataka minister D B Inamdar passes away

Veteran Congress leader and former minister D B Inamdar passed away on Tuesday due to illness at Manipal Hospital in Bengaluru. He was 77 years old.

Inamdar had been admitted to the hospital for health ailments, for over a month.

He had contested Assembly Elections from Kittur Assembly Constituency nine times and had won in five elections.

He had been elected as Janata Party candidate in the year 1983 and 1985 and as Congress candidate in the 1994, 1999, and 2013 elections.

He lost in the years 1989, 2004, 2004, and 2018.

He had been expressing confidence that he would get elected in the 2023 election and had also organised a Prajadhawani programme of Congress at Kittur. After the event, he became unwell during his stay in Bengaluru and had been admitted for treatment.

Inamdar had to face defeat in the elections at the hands of Suresh Marihal and Mahantesh Doddagoudar, who were seen as his disciples.

Inamdar did not get engrossed in caste politics and was popular across the communities in the constituency.