Former Karnataka minister Vaijanath Patil dies at 82

Former minister and noted social leader who fought for special status to the Kalyana (Hyderabad-Karnataka) region Vaijanath Patil passed away in Bengaluru on Saturday morning.

The 82-year-old former minister was admitted to a private hospital for prolonged illness. Patil had served as Horticulture minister in then CM Ramakrishna Hegde’s cabinet in 1984 and later held the portfolio of Urban Development department in HD Deve Gowda cabinet in 1994. Hailing from Bidar, Patil later moved and settled at Chincholi taluk of Kalaburagi district.

Patil was passionately and closely involved in the two-decade long struggle by the backward region of Kalyana Karnataka (North-East) demanding special status under the Article 371 of the Constitution. In fact, Patil was at the forefront of several agitations. His idealogical stand was such that he was never hesitant to point at any injustice to the region and demanded swift action by the respective governments. He had even once resigned from his ministerial post citing the government’s cavalier attitude towards the region.

Patil is survived by his wife, two daughters and three sons including former chairperson of MSIL Dr Vikram Patil and Zilla Panchayat member Gautam Patil. According sources close to the family, the last rites will be held at Chincholi in Kalaburagi district on Sunday.