BJP worker's murder: CBI arrests ex-Karnataka minister

Former Karnataka minister Vinay Kulkarni arrested by CBI in murder case of BJP worker

The CBI took Kulkarni, a former Congress MLA from Dharwad, into custody on Thursday

Dharwad,
  • Nov 05 2020, 19:05 ist
  • updated: Nov 05 2020, 19:27 ist
CBI officers arrest Vinay Kulkarni in Dharwad. Credit: DH Photo

Former minister Vinay Kulkarni has been arrested by the CBI on Thursday in connection with ZP member Yogishgouda Goudar.

After interrogating Vinay for more than 10 hours, the CBI team produced him before the second additional district court at 6:00 pm and sought his three days custody.

However, judge Panchakshari H sent him to judicial custody for a day. The judge told the CBI officials to produce Vinay before the court by 11:30 am on November 6.

Amid tight security, Vinay was taken to Hindalga jail in Belagavi.

Goudar, a BJP zila panchayat member, was killed in his gym on June 15, 2016 by unidentified men, they said.

The agency has taken over the probe on the recommendation of the Karnataka government, they said.

