Former Karnataka Minister Y Nagappa dies at 87

Former minister Y Nagappa (87) passed away after a brief illness in a private hospital in the town on Tuesday. He was 87 years old.

He is survived by wife, a son, and three daughters. The body was kept for public viewing in the private hospital on Shivamogga Road for some time. Many elected representatives and the public paid their last respects to the departed leader.

Nagappa served as a doctor for some years before entered politics. He was elected as an MLA from Harihar thrice, and had served as social welfare minister in the Dharam Singh-led coalition government in the state. He had also served as chairman of Karnataka State Small Industries Development Corporation.

He had come from a pailwan family, and had taken part in traditional wrestling competitions. He had also won medals in Dasara competitions, and had represented the University of Mysore in the inter-university traditional wrestling contests.

Rural Development & Panchayat Raj Minister K S Eshwarappa, MP G M Siddeshwara, MLAs S Ramappa and S A Raveendranath, MLC Y Narayana Swamy, former minister S S Mallikarjun, Kanaka Peetha Seer Niranjananandapuri Swamiji, Hosadurga peetha seer Eshwaranandapuri Swamji, and others paid their last respects to the departed soul.

The last rites were held in his own farmland on the bank of river Tungabhadra at 6:00 pm.