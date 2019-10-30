Former Lokayukta Justice Venkatachala passes away

Former Lokayukta N Venkatachala passed away in Bengaluru on Wednesday. He was 90.

Venkatachala, a former judge of the Supreme Court, is better known for his effective role as Lokayukta during which he took on corrupt officials, ensuring justice and esteem to the post.

A release from Ramaiah Memorial Hospital said that Venkatachala had an accidental fall at home after waking up at 6 am.

“He was brought to the emergency room in unresponsive state at 6.30 am. Despite all resuscitate measures, he remained unresponsive. He was declared no more at 7 am,” the release added.

He is survived by his wife, three sons and a daughter. Dr Aruna Ramesh, Venkatachala’s daughter, and son-in-law Dr Ramesh work in Ramaiah hospital but were not accessible at the time of the incident as they were travelling in the US.

H Sudarshan, who worked as the director of the vigilance squad in the Lokayukta, said that during his term as Lokayukta Venkatachala travelled to all the districts reminding every official the power of Lokayukta. “He showed how a constitutional institution such as Lokayukta can work for the people. The grievances he heard during his visits would be addressed on the spot, making a positive impact on the lives of people,” he said.

The last rites will be organised at 10.30 am on Thursday at the Hebbal crematorium, Bengaluru.