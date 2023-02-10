Former minister T John passes away

Former minister T John passes away

He was 91 years old and died of a heart attack in the wee hours on Friday at his Indiranagar residence, family members told DH

DHNS
DHNS,
  • Feb 10 2023, 22:40 ist
  • updated: Feb 11 2023, 04:19 ist
Credit: Special arrangement

Former Congress minister T John passed away on Friday.

He served as the minister for infrastructure in the S M Krishna government. He was an MLC from Kodagu. An educationist, he was the founder of the T John Group of Institutions. 

He is survived by three sons and two daughters. The funeral service will be held on Saturday.

