Former MP Padmashri Sudha Reddy no more

Padmashri awardee and former MP Sudha V Reddy passed away at the age of 95 on Saturday.
Sudha represented the erstwhile Madhugiri Lok Sabha segment. She was awarded the Padmashri for social service in 1968. Her service activities were especially for the upliftment of women in need.
She served as chairperson of the Karnataka Handicrafts Board and was a member of several other boards. During the China war, she collected funds and built houses for war widows, which was inaugurated by former prime minister Indira Gandhi. She was also a talented veena player.
Sudha is survived by her children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, friends and many admirers, a statement from the family said.
Check out the latest videos from DH:
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Lab monkeys escape after US road crash, 1 on the loose
Queen of 'cringe pop' Dhinchak Pooja is back
Poetic peace activist Thich Nhat Hanh dies at 95
Design accident-free roads
Rio, Sao Paulo postpone carnival parades due to Covid
Pakistan proud of pig-to-human heart transplant pioneer
Open Sesame | Virat Kohli quits Test captaincy