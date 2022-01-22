Former MP Padmashri Sudha Reddy no more

Former MP Padmashri Sudha Reddy no more

Sudha represented the erstwhile Madhugiri Lok Sabha segment

DHNS
DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Jan 22 2022, 22:02 ist
  • updated: Jan 23 2022, 00:14 ist
Padmashri awardee and former MP Sudha V Reddy. Credit: DH Photo

Padmashri awardee and former MP Sudha V Reddy passed away at the age of 95 on Saturday.

Sudha represented the erstwhile Madhugiri Lok Sabha segment. She was awarded the Padmashri for social service in 1968. Her service activities were especially for the upliftment of women in need.

She served as chairperson of the Karnataka Handicrafts Board and was a member of several other boards. During the China war, she collected funds and built houses for war widows, which was inaugurated by former prime minister Indira Gandhi. She was also a talented veena player.

Sudha is survived by her children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, friends and many admirers, a statement from the family said.

Bengaluru
Karnataka

