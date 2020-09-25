Former PM Deve Gowda, CM Yediyurappa condole death of S P Balasubrahmanyam

Former Prime Minister H D Deve Gowda and Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa led the people of the state in condoling the death of celebrated playback singer S P Balasubrahmanyam, who passed away in Chennai on Friday. Former Chief Ministers S M Krishna, H D Kumaraswamy and Siddaramaiah also condoled his death.

"Reaching the pinnacle of music in Kannada, Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam and Hindi is an unassailable achievement. This is a great loss to our nation, especially to the field of music," Gowda said in his message. Yediyurappa said S P Balasubrahmanyam had gained immense popularity through his film songs and that his achievements in music composition, acting and anchoring musical programmes are noteworthy.

He noted that SPB had sung over 40,000 songs in many languages, including Hindi. "He had a special bonding towards Kannada and Kannadigas. The legendary singer was honoured with Padma Shri, Padma Bhushan and numerous other awards for his contribution to the music industry. His songs will remain in the hearts of music lovers," Yediyurappa said, adding that his demise has left a void in the world of music. Krishna, in his message, said SPB was a legend in his lifetime.

"A legend in his own lifetime, SPB's service to the cause of music is phenomenal. By singing more than 45,000 songs in many languages, he is credited to have influenced as well as inspired an entire generation to take up music as a career." Krishna said the singer sowed the seeds of 'Bhakti' in the hearts of millions and thus contributed to strengthen spirituality, as well as culture. A versatile personality, who had a stint in a few movies as actor, SPB scaled great heights and had come across global giants in the field of music, but remained humble, simple, unassuming and modest.

In his death, the country and the music world have lost a colossus, he said. Siddaramaiah said "We have lost a great human being and I am deeply saddened by the loss. He will be alive with us through his songs." Kumaraswamy, in his message, said he was deeply pained to learn about the death of SPB. "The simplicity and gentleness of SPB, who sang more than 40,000 songs, is worth emulating," he said. Others who condoled SPB's death were Deputy Chief Minister Dr C N Ashwath Narayan, Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai, Health Minister B Sriramulu and medical education minister Dr K Sudhakar.