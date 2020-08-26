Former PM Deve Gowda threatens to stage protest for unaided school teachers

Former Prime Minister H D Deve Gowda on Wednesday warned the government that he would personally lead a protest if the grievances of unaided school teachers are not addressed immediately. Stating that the government should immediately come to the aid of private school teachers, the JD(S) supremo said he has already written to Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa.

"I urge the government to immediately address the demands of the teachers in unaided schools including special package, job security, releasing money related to the RTE dues and health insurance," Deve Gowda told reporters at the Mourya Circle where JDS members of Legislative Council staged a sit-in in support of unaided teachers.

"If the demands are not met, I will personally agitate against it.

This is only the first stage of the protest, which will intensify further," Gowda said.

Gowda, who is a Rajya Sabha member, said the government should announce a special package for private school teachers.

He said he would also bring the matter to the notice of the central government in the next parliament session.

The JD(S) patriarch said he is opposed to the National Education Policy.

"The central government is going to implement uniform education, which will only cause many problems and not benefit anyone," he claimed.

During the protest, representatives of various teachers' organisations participated.

JD(S) state president H K Kumaraswamy, Council members R Chowda Reddy Thoopalli, Boje Gowda, KT Srikante Gowda, Thippeswamy, and former MLC T A Sharavana were present.