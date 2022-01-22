Former PM H D Devegowda tests positive for Covid-19, asymptomatic

Former Prime Minister and Janata Dal (Secular) president H D Devegowda tested positive for Covid-19, his office confirmed in a statement on Saturday morning, according to news agency ANI. Devegowda is not exhibiting any symptoms of the infection and his condition is stable, the agency added.
