Devegowda tests positive for Covid-19, asymptomatic

Former PM H D Devegowda tests positive for Covid-19, asymptomatic

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Jan 22 2022, 10:54 ist
  • updated: Jan 22 2022, 10:56 ist
Credit: DH File Photo

Former Prime Minister and Janata Dal (Secular) president H D Devegowda tested positive for Covid-19, his office confirmed in a statement on Saturday morning, according to news agency ANI. Devegowda is not exhibiting any symptoms of the infection and his condition is stable, the agency added.

More to follow...

Watch the latest DH Videos here:

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

deve gowda
JD(S)
Covid-19
Coronavirus
Karnataka News
Karnataka

Related videos

What's Brewing

Open Sesame | Virat Kohli quits Test captaincy

Open Sesame | Virat Kohli quits Test captaincy

Design accident-free roads

Design accident-free roads

Rio, Sao Paulo postpone carnival parades due to Covid

Rio, Sao Paulo postpone carnival parades due to Covid

Pakistan proud of pig-to-human heart transplant pioneer

Pakistan proud of pig-to-human heart transplant pioneer

Modi has highest approval rating among world leaders

Modi has highest approval rating among world leaders

PICS: Amar Jawan Jyoti merged with War Memorial flame

PICS: Amar Jawan Jyoti merged with War Memorial flame

Did sexism influence Darwin’s theories?

Did sexism influence Darwin’s theories?

Log keeps Tonga's 'Aquaman' from going under

Log keeps Tonga's 'Aquaman' from going under

Glimpses from Hyderabad's colossal Statue of Equality

Glimpses from Hyderabad's colossal Statue of Equality

Twitter debuts hexagon-shaped NFT profile pictures

Twitter debuts hexagon-shaped NFT profile pictures

 