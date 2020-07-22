Former VCs urge govt to cancel CET

The Forum of Former Vice Chancellors of Karnataka has urged the government to cancel CET 2020 scheduled for July 30 and 31.

In a official communication, the forum said, “considering the non-availability of infrastructure, the appropriate technology and non-completion of syllabi, uncertainty of the preparation of students we unanimously feel that under this most difficult circumstances created by Covid 19 pandemic, CET/COMEDK/ other equivalent examination and all the All Indian central entrance examinations could be abandoned for this academic year. Admissions may be done based on the merit in II PU exams.”