Four at Karnataka CM B S Yediyurappa's residence 'Krishna' test Covid-19 positive

Four staffers of Krishna, Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa's home office, tested positive for Covid-19 on Thursday.

Due to sanitisation measures, all meetings scheduled by the chief minister at Krishna were shifted to Vidhana Soudha.

According to sources, two of the four were police personnel deputed for security at Krishna, one was from fire and emergency services and the fourth was an electrician. The authorities had collected swab samples from all the staff deputed at Krishna on Tuesday, after the primary contact of a lady constable working there was tested positive for Covid-19 last week. The constable, however, had tested negative.

This is the second time the CMO had to reschedule meetings from Krishna due to Covid-19 cases. Following the completion of sanitisation measures, the chief minister is expected to resume work from Krishna on Monday.