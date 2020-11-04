Four boys drown in lake near Sajjavarapalli village

Four boys drowned while swimming at a lake near Sajjavarapalli village in the hobli on Wednesday.

Police said the deceased are brothers Varun (12), Santhosh (12), their cousin Mahesh (12) and Badrinath (13).

Varun and Santhosh of Salamakalapalli village had come to their aunt’s house at Oodavarapalli. Badrinath of Andhra PTM Mandal Vandlivandapalli village had come to a relative’s house in the neighbouring Sajjavarappalli village. The three boys, along with Mahesh, entered the lake near Sajjavarapalli village for swimming when they had to graze the cattle. The lake was filled with rainwater, the police said.

The villagers found a boy’s body floating in the lake at 1 pm. Soon, the swimmers were called and they retrieved the boy’s body. The fire and emergency services personnel, who rushed to spot after learning about the incident, later retrieved the bodies of the other three boys.

The fire service personnel said that the boys might have drowned due to heavy silt in the lake. Circle inspector K M Nayaz Baig inspected the spot.