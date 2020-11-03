Four Covid-19 patients exercise franchise during RR Nagar bypolls

The coronavirus pandemic did not deter four Covid infected people from exercising their franchise during the Rajarajeshwari Nagar assembly bypoll on Tuesday.

These four men in home isolation came to the polling stations in ambulances wearing Personal Protective Equipment kits, hogging the limelight.

According to sources in the office of the Chief Electoral Officer Sanjiv Kumar, 148 Covid infected voters were identified, of which four of them conveyed their willingness to the polling officers to exercise their franchise. Accordingly, arrangements were made to ferry them from their houses to the polling stations in ambulances.

After they cast their votes, the polling station was sanitised.

At one of the polling stations, the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike Commissioner N Manjunatha Prasad was personally present to supervise the arrangements.

As the patient got down from the ambulance arranged exclusively for him, Prasad received him and led him till the door of the polling station.