Four held in fake marks card scam in Karnataka

The arrested have been identified as Raghu, Dharma Kumar, Deepak and Naresh Reddy all residents of Bengaluru

DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Mar 08 2022, 22:32 ist
  • updated: Mar 09 2022, 03:23 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Images

The Jayanagar police have arrested a gang of four persons for allegedly being involved in a fake marks cards scam. Around 200 fake marks cards have been recovered from the gang.

The arrested have been identified as Raghu, Dharma Kumar, Deepak and Naresh Reddy all residents of Bengaluru. According to the preliminary investigation, they are involved in the fraud since 2018.

