Four held in fake marks card scam in Karnataka

The Jayanagar police have arrested a gang of four persons for allegedly being involved in a fake marks cards scam. Around 200 fake marks cards have been recovered from the gang.
The arrested have been identified as Raghu, Dharma Kumar, Deepak and Naresh Reddy all residents of Bengaluru. According to the preliminary investigation, they are involved in the fraud since 2018.
Check out the latest videos from DH:
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
First photos from the Moon under the hammer in Denmark
TN student joins Ukrainian forces in fighting Russia
Ed Sheeran sings during 'Shape of You' copyright trial
Kerala appoints first woman ambulance driver
Warplanes for Ukraine? West weighs tricky options
'In the Mood for love' cinematographer shares his style
In Pics | A peek at some of India's superwomen
Raise a toast to Women’s Day with these cocktails
Women own every house in this small Maharashtra village
Alia Bhatt to debut in Hollywood with 'Heart Of Stone'