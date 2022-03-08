Four held in fake marks card scam in Karnataka

The Jayanagar police have arrested a gang of four persons for allegedly being involved in a fake marks cards scam. Around 200 fake marks cards have been recovered from the gang.

The arrested have been identified as Raghu, Dharma Kumar, Deepak and Naresh Reddy all residents of Bengaluru. According to the preliminary investigation, they are involved in the fraud since 2018.

Check out the latest videos from DH: