Four Karnataka districts under Centre scanner for low Covid-19 tests

As India added more than 1.2 lakh, Covid-19 patients, in two days, Centre reached out to worst-hit districts, including Bengaluru Urban, Belgavi, Thiruvananthapuram, with advice to step up testing, follow clinical treatment protocols and reduce mortality.

Over Friday and Saturday, Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan interacted with officials of 29 districts reporting a high number of Covid-19 cases, trying to figure out what was a miss in the strategies to manage the pandemic.

Bhushan found that 16 districts across four states, including Bengaluru Urban, Belgavi, Kalaburgi and Udupi were reporting high numbers of cases, conducting low tests per million population and had a high confirmation percentage.

Besides Karnataka, the other states that joined the review on Friday were Gujarat, Tamil Nadu and Telangana.

According to the DH Covid-19 Tracker, India had 21,13,137 confirmed cases of Covid-19 of which 14.48 lakh had recovered and discharged from healthcare facilities, while 42,852 persons had succumbed to the disease by 8:30 p.m. on Saturday.

On Saturday, Bhushan held virtual meetings with representatives from 13 districts across eight states including Alapuzha and Thiruvananthapuram in Kerala, Lucknow in Uttar Pradesh, Kamrup Metropolitan district in Assam and Delhi which accounted for 14% of the total Covid-19 deaths across the country.

“The states were advised to address the issues of low lab utilisation i.e. less than 100 tests per day for RT-PCR and 10 for others; low tests per million population; decrease in absolute tests from last week; delay in test results; and high confirmation percentage among the health care workers,” a health ministry said.

It said the states were also advised to ensure timely referral and hospitalisation in view of reports from some districts of patients dying within 48 hours of admission.

“Another major area highlighted was that of preventable deaths by strict surveillance among high-risk populations like people with co-morbidities, pregnant women, the elderly and children,” the health ministry said.