Four killed on spot in tempo-bus collision

Four persons including a woman and her son died on the spot in a collision between the goods vehicle (tempo) they were travelling and a private bus near Siddarthnagar on the outskirts of Tumakuru city on Sunday.

The deceased have been identified as Kavitha (38), her son and goods vehicle driver Darshan (20) both from Chikkanayakanahalli, Krishnamurthy (45) and Diwakar (25) from Turuvekere. All the victims were flower and vegetable vendors.

Kavitha had brought vegetables from Chikkanayakanahalli in the goods vehicle driven by her son and they were returning to their village. They picked up Krishnamurthy and Diwakar on the way - who were headed to KB Cross, the police said.

