Four staff nurses at Davangere dist hospital contract virus

Six health workers - four staff nurses and two Group D workers of Health department - from the designated Covid Hospital in Davangere have tested positive for novel coronavirus on Sunday.

The district reported 17 fresh infections in the last 24 hours (ending 5 pm on Sunday) taking its Covid-19 tally past 200-mark.

The health workers - five women and a man - have been working at the district hospital for quite sometime. The contact tracing for all six, aged between 31 and 50, is underway.

This apart, five people, including four women, are believed to have contracted the virus from Patient 4093, a 83-year-old woman from Basavarajpet who died of Covid-19 on May 31.

A nine-year-old boy, a contact of a head constable from Badawane police station (P 3637), has tested positive for Covid-19.

Three people have contracted the disease from Patient 1247, a 35-year-old woman from SJM Nagar. A 71-year-old woman from a containment zone also contracted

the virus.

On the bright side, the district has seen 150 discharges, so far. As on June 7, it has 47 active cases.

2 Jindal workers test +ve

Two Jindal factory workers were among four who tested positive for Covid-19 in Ballari district on Saturday.

Two workers of Torangallu-based factory, aged 34 and 48, contracted the virus from their colleague who tested positive to the disease recently.

A 45-year-old woman, a Mumbai returnee, and a 54-year-old man with a travel history to Andhra, also tested positive for Covid-19 on Sunday. All four have been admitted to Ballari Covid-19 Hospital, said Deputy Commissioner S S Nakul.

After a prolonged quiet period, Belagavi saw 38 fresh infections. According to the Health department’s bulletin, all cases reported on Sunday are Maharashtra returnees.

According to sources, many tested positive after they returned home from institutional quarantine. Hence, the process of tracing and quarantining their primary contacts is underway.

The district, as on June 7, has a total case count of 301. Of which, 149 are active cases.

Meanwhile, the virus hotspots of Kalyana Karnataka - Yadgir and Kalaburagi districts - recorded 39 cases each with Maharashtra returnees accounting for 75 of them. Two UAE returnees from Kalaburagi also tested positive while contact tracing for an elderly woman is underway.

Udupi district, which witnessed an explosion of cases in the last one week, saw just 13 infections on Sunday. The coastal district, however, tops the Covid-19 case list in the state at 902.

Dakshina Kannada and Shivamogga are other two districts to have reported cases in double digits with 17 and 12 respectively.