Free bus service for stranded labourers till May 7

Buckling under pressure from the Opposition over transport arrangements for migrant labourers returning to their native districts, Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa extended free bus service for stranded labourers by two more days.

While the government on Sunday had announced free bus service till May 5 (Tuesday), it is now extended till May 7 (Thursday). The CM, in a release, also noted that train services for migrant labourers from other states were also operational.

In a release, Yediyurappa said that the services were extended for the convenience of migrant workers and others. "Today (Monday), already around 1,500 passengers have started. As many as 550 buses from Bengaluru and 400 buses in other cities of the state have been provided for this purpose," he said.

On Sunday, around 30,000 people have travelled by 951 KSRTC buses as part of the free bus service for labourers.

The Opposition had raised a hue and cry over exorbitant fares when the service was launched on Saturday. Owing to widespread criticism over ticket prices, the government reduced it by half before announcing free bus service on Sunday. The opposition had also targeted the government over lack of adequate facilities for travellers at the bus stand.

Train services

Dismissing allegations of lack of train arrangements, Yediyurappa noted that four trains - two to Patna in Bihar, one each to Ranchi in Jharkhand and Bhubaneshwar in Odisha - had departed from the state ferrying 4,800 passengers.

Two trains are scheduled to leave for Jaipur in Rajasthan and Patna in Bihar on Monday.