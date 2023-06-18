Free rice: Won't accept even a single gram less, says B S Yediyurappa

BJP parliamentary board member and former chief minister B S Yediyurappa lashed out at the Congress, saying that the people of the state will not tolerate it even if the government reduces a single gram from their pre-poll promise of providing 10 kg rice per BPL card.

Speaking to reporters here on Sunday, the former chief minister said, "By unnecessarily dragging in the centre, the Congress government is causing pointless uncertainty."

Yediyurappa said that Prime Minister Modi had been providing five kg of rice to beneficiaries in the state through public distribution system. The state government has to disburse another 10 kg in addition to the above 5 kg.

"The Centre had not agreed to provide additional rice previously also. "However, Siddaramaiah and D K Shivakumar are causing unwarranted confusion. Procuring rice is the state government's responsibility. Let them procure it however they want," he said.