Free rice: Won't accept even single gram less, says BSY

Free rice: Won't accept even a single gram less, says B S Yediyurappa

Yediyurappa said that Prime Minister Modi had been providing five kg of rice to beneficiaries in the state through public distribution system.

DHNS
DHNS, Shivamogga,
  • Jun 18 2023, 22:28 ist
  • updated: Jun 19 2023, 03:47 ist
B S Yediyurappa. Credit: PTI Photo

BJP parliamentary board member and former chief minister B S Yediyurappa lashed out at the Congress, saying that the people of the state will not tolerate it even if the government reduces a single gram from their pre-poll promise of providing 10 kg rice per BPL card.

Speaking to reporters here on Sunday, the former chief minister said, "By unnecessarily dragging in the centre, the Congress government is causing pointless uncertainty."

Yediyurappa said that Prime Minister Modi had been providing five kg of rice to beneficiaries in the state through public distribution system. The state government has to disburse another 10 kg in addition to the above 5 kg. 

"The Centre had not agreed to provide additional rice previously also. "However, Siddaramaiah and D K Shivakumar are causing unwarranted confusion. Procuring rice is the state government's responsibility. Let them procure it however they want," he said.

 

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Karnataka
Karnataka News
B S Yediyurappa

Related videos

What's Brewing

Jallikattu and animal rights

Jallikattu and animal rights

Indian researchers in Arctic, Antarctic to do yoga

Indian researchers in Arctic, Antarctic to do yoga

'Scam 2003' to premiere on SonyLIV in September

'Scam 2003' to premiere on SonyLIV in September

Biryani 'Champions League' to be held in Kolkata, Delhi

Biryani 'Champions League' to be held in Kolkata, Delhi

Linda Hamilton joins 'Stranger Things' season 5 cast

Linda Hamilton joins 'Stranger Things' season 5 cast

Kia to launch EV9 that gives 501 km on single charge

Kia to launch EV9 that gives 501 km on single charge

'The Archies' trailer takes viewers 'back in time'

'The Archies' trailer takes viewers 'back in time'

Meerut's 12-kg samosa: Eat in 30 mins, win Rs 71K

Meerut's 12-kg samosa: Eat in 30 mins, win Rs 71K

Heart of Stone: Alia to make Hollywood debut on Aug 11

Heart of Stone: Alia to make Hollywood debut on Aug 11

 