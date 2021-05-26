Freedom fighter H S Doreswamy passes away at 104

Freedom fighter H S Doreswamy passes away at 104

Sources at the Jayadeva Hospital revealed to DH that Doreswamy has tested positive for Covid-19 post-death

Niranjan Kaggere
Niranjan Kaggere, DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • May 26 2021, 14:14 ist
  • updated: May 26 2021, 17:05 ist
Centenarian, freedom fighter H S Doreswamy (104) had successfully recovered from the Covid-19 infection and was discharged from Jayadeva Hospital on Wednesday in Bengaluru. Credit: DH Photo

Noted freedom fighter and centenarian H S Doreswamy passed away on Wednesday afternoon due to cardiac arrest.

The 104-year-old Gandhian was admitted to Sri Jayadeva Institute of Cardiovascular Sciences and Research a few days ago due to old age-related sickness including hypertension and bronchitis. In the first week of May, Doreswamy had tested positive for Covid-19 after he complained about breathlessness, cough, and cold. He had successfully fought the Covid-19 virus and was discharged on May 12 from the Jayadeva Hospital. 

However, a couple of days later, he complained about uneasiness and was shifted to the hospital again on May 14. Sources at the Jayadeva Hospital revealed to DH that Doreswamy has tested positive for Covid-19 post-death. Dr CN Manjunath, Director of the Jayadeva Hospital told media persons that the centenarian had complained about fatigue after the discharge. 

"When he was readmitted last week, he asked why is he being treated? He told us not to provide him with any bed as he is already 104-year-old. He repeatedly told us to send him home so that another needy patient can be treated at the hospital. But he was promptly following the doctors' advice on health," Dr Manjunath said. Several prominent personalities including Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa have expressed condolences over the demise of freedom fighter.

