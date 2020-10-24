Fresh Covid-19 cases fall below 5,000 in Karnataka

  • Oct 24 2020, 22:33 ist
  • updated: Oct 25 2020, 01:47 ist
The number of fresh Covid cases dropped below 5,000 in Karnataka on Saturday. The state reported a total of 4,471 new cases of infection and 52 related fatalities. The total recoveries in the state exceeded seven lakh with the discharge of 7,153 patients on Saturday.

While Bengaluru Urban reported 2,251 fresh cases, Tumakuru reported 232, Mysuru 173, Mandya 163, Dakshina Kannada and Hassan 136 cases each. Cumulatively 7,98,378 Covid-19 positive cases have been confirmed in the state while total discharges stand at 7,00,737.

As many as 1,12,545 samples were tested on Saturday of which 21,981 among them were rapid antigen tests. Twenty-six deaths reported on Saturday are from Bengaluru Urban. 

