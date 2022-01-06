Fresh Covid cases nearly double in 24 hours in Karnataka

Fresh Covid-19 cases in Karnataka nearly doubled in 24 hours to 4,246 on Wednesday, taking the count to 30,17,572 and the fatalities to 38,357, with two new reported deaths.

The state, on Tuesday, had reported 2,479 new cases. Of the new cases, 3,605 were from Bengaluru Urban, which also saw 264 being discharged and two deaths. The total number of active cases is now 17,414.

The state has been registering a steady surge in fresh infections for the last week. A total of 362 people were discharged on Wednesday, taking the total number of recoveries to 29,61,772.

While the positivity rate for the day stood at 3.33%, the case fatality rate was 0.04%.

Dakshina Kannada recorded the second-highest of 111 new cases, Udupi 88, and Mysuru 59, followed by others.

Cumulatively, 5,69,99,461 samples have been tested in the state, of which 1,27,328 were tested on Wednesday.

The state vaccinated 6,71,477 people on Wednesday, taking the total vaccination doses to 8,84,01,580.

This includes 7.96 lakh 15 to 17-year-olds vaccinated over two days, till 9.30 pm on January 4.

