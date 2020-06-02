Friends boycott plasma-donating graveyard guard, nephew loses job

By profession, this 64-year-old (P-363) is a guard at Thoravi Hakkala Kabristan in Old Hubballi. Over the last 12 years, he has laid to rest many. However, on Tuesday there was no end to his joy as he gave a second lease of life to a Covid-19 patient (P-2710) at Karnataka Institute of Medical Sciences (KIMS), Hubballi.

P-363 (name withheld as per guidelines), with no travel history, contracted the virus after coming in contact with a positive patient who visited the graveyard. In spite of co-operating with the administration and recovering from the disease, he and his family continue to face discrimination and harassment from society. His nephew lost his job at a private company as he too was a primary contact of P-363 and was institutionally quarantined.

P-363, who tested positive for Covid-19 on April 18 and was discharged on May 8, became the first person to donate plasma at KIMS, the first institute of North Karnataka to get Covid-19 PLACID trial approval from the ICMR. Though there was one other patient eligible to donate plasma, he backed off saying it would affect his fertility.

After being convinced by noted surgeon Dr K I Bijapuri that donating plasma was harmless, P-363 donated 400 ml of plasma which was administered to a 64-year-old lorry driver, who was suffering from a moderate infection in the lungs due to Covid-19.

Speaking to DH P-363 said, “if humans do not help each other, then who will?” He said he is preparing his body to donate the second round of plasma after 15 days. “I am glad that I am able to help someone minimise his suffering,” he said.

When asked about the harassment he and his family has been facing, he said people still look at us with suspicion. “They turn their backs on me and avoid speaking to me. Many have stopped coming home,” he said. More than him it was his nephew who has been facing discrimination and harassment, P-363 said. “Because he was in institutional quarantine, he has been terminated from service,” P-363 said.

P-363, who thanked KIMS doctors for curing him, also had a word of praise for the doctors, especially Dr Sachin Hosakatti, who have been visiting him and creating awareness among his neighbours against discrimination.