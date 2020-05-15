From 90 to zero: Mysuru is now Covid-free district

At a time when most of the districts in the state are grappling with soaring Covid-19 cases, Mysuru district put up a concerted fight against the pandemic to claw its way back to zero active cases on Friday.

The district fought its way to zero from 90 Covid-19 cases in 55 days. The first case (Patient-20) was reported on March 21, and the last case was recorded on

April 29.

Among the 90 reported cases, Nanjangud cluster (Jubilant Generics) alone accounted for 74 while 10 cases were linked to Nizamuddin congregation of Tablighi Jamaat. Two were severe acute respiratory infection (SARI) cases while two other cases belonged to Kerala. Of the 90 patients, 81 were men and nine women. Four persons were above 60 years of age and one a child aged 7.

It has to be noted that the recovery rate was high and no death was reported in Mysuru.

Though the number of active cases reduced to zero, and no fresh case is reported in the last 15 days, the district is not completely free from Covid-19 as nearly 600 inter-state people are under institutional quarantine. There are chances of fresh Covid-19 cases.

Deputy Commissioner Abhiram G Sankar said, “We have to be more cautious as there are challenges ahead. The district administration and the Health department are ready to face any challenge.”

The deputy commissioner urged the people to maintain social distancing in public places and also to give extra care to vulnerable groups, such as senior citizens, children and patients. He said, in order to mitigate the spread of Covid-19, all inter-state passengers have to undergo 14-day institutional quarantine. A few people are objecting to the quarantine, but quarantine is not to harass, but to protect the community, he said.

He added, if not for the cooperation of the people, it would not have been possible to contain Covid-19. A large number of people joined hands with the administration to combat Covid-19.

The DC thanked the staff of Health department, Police department and other government employees for their efforts in the ongoing fight against the virus.

Meanwhile, District in-charge Minister S T Somashekar appreciated the officials, led by DC Abhiram G Sankar, for their sincere efforts in containing Covid-19. “Combating the spread of infection is not an easy task. The officials have successfully contained the spread of the virus. I thank Health and other department employees for their efforts,” he said.