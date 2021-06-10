From the Newsroom: Arun Singh dismisses speculation of change of leadership in Karnataka

In your evening news brief, Rahul Gandhi demands every person walking into a Covid-19 vaccination centre should get the jab; National Disaster Response Force prepares to face heavy rain in Maharashtra and BJP leader Arun Singh dismisses speculation of change of leadership in Karnataka.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday demanded that every person walking into a Covid-19 vaccination centre should get the jab, saying those who do not have access to internet also have the right to life.

The Congress has been batting for vaccines for the poor, especially those living in far-flung and rural areas, who do not have digital access or smart phones.

Fifteen National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) teams have been positioned in various parts of Maharashtra in view of the prediction of heavy rains in certain parts of the state, the force chief said on Thursday.

Four teams have been based in Ratnagiri, two each in Mumbai, Sindhudurg, Palghar, Raigad, Thane and one in Kurla (east Mumbai suburb), NDRF Director General S N Pradhan said in a tweet.

Dismissing speculations of change in leadership, BJP National General Secretary (in-charge of Karnataka) Arun Singh said that these were mere rumours

There is no proposal before the BJP top brass to remove Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa and State unit president Nalin Kumar Kateel, senior leader Arun Singh said on Thursday.

Dismissing these as rumours, Singh said both Chief Minister and State unit president are doing extremely good work. There is no proposal before the party to unseat them, he said.