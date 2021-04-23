From The Newsroom: CM Yediyurappa requests Centre to supply nearly 1,500 tonnes of oxygen for Karnataka immediately

In your evening news brief, Yediyurappa requests Centre to supply over 1,500 tonnes of oxygen for Karnataka; Bengaluru metro rail services will be closed on Saturdays and Sundays and SpaceX launched its third crew to the International Space Station.

Hi, this is Ahmed Shariff and you are listening to, From The Newsroom— your daily evening news catch-up show from Deccan Herald.

Here is the top news of April 23, 2021:

Several healthcare facilities in Karnataka will face closure if the shortage of oxygen is not addressed, Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa told Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday, making it clear that the Covid-19 situation was still grim.

During his video conference with Modi, Yediyurappa asked the Centre to give Karnataka 1,471 tonnes of oxygen for the treatment of Covid-19 patients.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Covid-19 strategy meeting with Chief Ministers of states with the highest number of coronavirus cases began on a discordant note with Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal going public with his remarks in the meeting in which he flagged the acute oxygen crisis in Delhi hospitals asked whether the two crore people of Delhi will not get oxygen because the capital has no oxygen plant.

He also asked whether the 130 crore people of the nation do not have right to the nation's resources equally.

The Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited on Friday said that metro rail services will be closed on Saturdays and Sundays in view of the Covid-19-induced weekend curfew imposed in Karnataka.

In addition to extending the pre-existing night curfew in Karnataka (now 9 pm-6 am), the state government had on April 21 announced a weekend curfew on every weekend till May 4 to battle Covid- 19. The weekend curfew will kick in from 9 pm Friday till 6 am Monday.

SpaceX launched its third crew to the International Space Station an hour before sunrise Friday, recycling a rocket and spacecraft for the first time.

The Crew-2 mission, the first involving a European, blasted off from the Kennedy Space Center in Florida at 5:49 am Eastern Time (1429 IST).

Source: DHNS/ AFP