From The Newsroom: Karnataka HC quashes UP Police notice to Twitter India MD Manish Maheshwari

In your daily evening news update, nearly 60 people were killed in a series of landslides in Western Maharashtra; Karnataka High Court quashes notice issued by the Uttar Pradesh Police to Twitter India Managing Director Manish Maheshwari; Lok Sabha was informed that no fixed timeline can be indicated for the completion of the vaccination drive but the government expects that all those above 18 years will be vaccinated by year-end, and the opening ceremony of the Tokyo Olympics began today.

Nearly 60 people were killed and over two dozen missing as a series of landslides shocked the coastal Konkan belt and Western Maharashtra today.

The Maharashtra government confirmed 40 to 45 deaths in a series of incidents in flood-battered neighbouring regions, which incidentally has also had a Covid-19 test positivity rate higher than the state’s average.

In one of the biggest search, rescue and relief operations - multiple agencies are involved - Army, Navy, Air Force, Coast Guard, NDRF and Maharashtra government agencies.

The Karnataka High Court quashed a notice today issued by the Uttar Pradesh Police to Twitter India Managing Director Manish Maheshwari under section 41A of CrPC. The notice was in relation to the FIR registered over a video posted on Twitter. Justice G Narendar observed that the notice under section 41A was a mala fide act or carried out in bad faith on the part of the police considering the fact that the petitioner was not arrayed as an accused in the FIR.

Lok Sabha was informed today, no fixed timeline can be indicated for the completion of the vaccination drive but the government expects that all those above 18 years will be vaccinated by year-end,

This was disclosed by Minister of State for Health and Family Welfare Dr Bharati Pravin Pawar in a written reply to questions raised by Congress MP Rahul Gandhi and Trinamool Congress' Mala Roy.

The Minister also said between August 2021 and December 2021, a total of 135 crore doses of Covid-19 vaccine are expected to be available.

The opening ceremony of the Tokyo Olympics began today in a nearly empty stadium after a year-long pandemic postponement and a build-up marred by scandal and controversy.

The ceremony in the 68,000-capacity stadium is taking place before just a few hundred officials and dignitaries, including Japan's Emperor Naruhito, French President Emmanuel Macron and US First Lady Jill Biden.

Source: DHNS/PTI