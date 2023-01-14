From thief to influential pimp: Story of 'Santro' Ravi

'Santro' Ravi is allegedly known to provide escort services to politicians, businessmen and a few officers. Ravi's original name is Manjunath K S, son of a retired assistant commissioner of police of the excise department.

Ravi is from Chamundeshwari Nagar in the Mandya district. He has bought a house in Rajarajeswari Nagar, West Bengaluru, in the name of his friends. Ravi studied at Kalegowda Higher Primary School in Mandya till class 10.

He studied pre-university science at Government Pre-University College in Mandya in 1990. He discontinued his studies and looked after his agricultural land for 10 years. He married Vanajakshi from his village in 2000.

His in-laws brought him a house in Mysuru. During his stay in Mandya, Ravi started stealing vehicles and was arrested by the police. After his release, he relocated along with his family to Mysuru.

After shifting to Mysuru, Ravi started escort services. Two cases of immoral trafficking, indulging in prostitution, were registered against him in 2005 in Mysuru and he was acquitted in both cases. From 2018-2019, he shifted to Bengaluru and stayed in Rajarajeswari Nagar in a rented house.

In a statement given to the Rajarajeswari Nagar police in 2022, Ravi claimed that he was a worker of the BJP for three years and is close to the party top brass.