From what next to how to apply, all queries answered at DH-PV expo

The first day of the 12th edition of the Eduverse-Jnana Degula annual education expo organised by DH and Prajavani saw a rush of students and their parents looking to find answers to that most-asked question, “What’s next?”

The expo, the largest in Karnataka, was organised with the support of premium universities and colleges in Bengaluru and saw nearly 1,500 people attend the first day of the sessions held at Jayamahal Palace Hotel Grounds.

Renowned behaviour specialist and career counsellor Dr Ali Khwaja, Karnataka Examination Authority PRO Srinivasa Murthy, COMED-K advisor Dr Shantaram Nayak and NEET advisor A S Ravi were the speakers for the day, whose talks covered everything from what career choices make sense for different students to the exact application and allocation processes for the country’s top competitive exams.

The energetic crowd interacted with the speakers in detailed Q&A sessions as well.

The expo catered to students in classes 11 and 12, who aim to appear for CET, NEET and COMED-K, and aspire to get into top colleges.

The 48 stalls set up by top educational institutions addressed the queries of parents and students alike.

The exhibition allowed aspirants to interact with college representatives to learn more about the various professional courses they were interested in, all under one roof.

“Counselling on NEET was very helpful. Visiting all of these colleges would have been very hard, and this expo made it easier. I received detailed information on the available colleges and courses they offered,” said Dr Syeda Shaziya, a parent.

Regarding her experience, Bhavana Holla, a 12th standard student from MES Kishore Kendra, said: “We got our doubts cleared. Unlike at other expos, the organisers didn’t try to rush us and let us take our time and get our doubts cleared. The presentation was wonderful, we have a much clearer sense of what to go ahead with.”

Commerce students from Bishop Cotton Academy, Yelahanka, also found the stalls very helpful, saying they got all needed information in one place.

Students and parents attending the expo also received quality goodies.

On Sunday, Shantaram Nayak will offer counselling on COMED-K at 10.30 am, followed by guidance by CET experts from 11:30 am to 1 pm.

The 12th edition of the DH-PV Eduverse-Jnana Degula gives students a platform to get career guidance and options they can pursue.

The two-day premier education expo caters to students in classes 11 and 12 or pre-university, who want to appear for CET, NEET or COMED-K exams and aspire to get admitted into top colleges. For the ones who missed the first day, don’t worry! Join us today.