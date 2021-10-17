Fuel price cuts to be decided during post-bypoll economic review, says CM Bommai

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said he would review the economy after the bypolls and take a call on reduction of fuel prices.

Speaking to media persons at Hubballi airport here on Sunday, he said the reduction of fuel prices will depend on the economic condition.

Bommai had earlier ruled out any cut in taxes to reduce the burden on common people after the fuel prices, especially diesel prices crossed Rs 100 a litre in parts of Karnataka.

Reacting to the charges made by former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on the closure of Sangur Factory in Hangal, Bommai said that the Congress had a great role to play in the sugar factory's closure and if there was any revival of the factory it was during the BJP's earlier tenure.

Countering Siddaramaiah on the claim that he had given Rs 24,00 crores for the development of Hangal, Bommai asked him to give details of the funds allotted.

"As a son-in-law of Haveri I will explain to people what my contribution to the district is", he said.

