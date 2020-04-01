Fuel stations told to reserve petrol, diesel

Fuel stations told to reserve petrol, diesel

As officials stepped up efforts to contain Covid-19 by getting more number of peronnel on ground, the government on Tuesday issued an advisory to fuel stations to reserve petrol and diesel for emergency vehicles.

The Food and Civil Supplies Department has written to the state-level coordinator for oil retailers to ensure that bunks reserve 2,000 litres of petrol and 4,000 litres of diesel for government essential
services.

A dealer from Yashwantpur said many tanker drivers were not coming to work due to the fear of contracting Covid -19, he added, a few petrol pumps may limit their service to emergency and essential service vehicles in the coming days.

However, the association of dealers sought to assure that vehicles of the public will not be affected.

Taranath, vice president of Karnataka Petroleum Dealers Federation, said,”Only a few of the tanker drivers have discontinued work due to fear over Covid-19. We have surplus (fuel) anyway. The government has further restricted vehicle movement from yesterday (Monday). We don’t foresee any shortage,” he said.

