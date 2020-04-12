Fulfil needs of have-nots before extending lockdown, say activists

Workers’ unions and farmers’ associations have urged the government to evaluate the impact of the lockdown on daily wage workers, street vendors, migrant labourers and other people from the marginalised sector.

Extending the lockdown without considering the food security, livelihood and health of the marginalised sections of society will make the “cure worse than the disease”, according to the unions of garment workers, sanitation workers, street vendors, sex workers, autorickshaw and taxi drivers, along with the Hasiru Sene, Raita Sangha and Dalit associations.

The group urged the government to provide all families with groceries that will last them until the end of May and free meals to those who cannot cook. It also sought a monthly payment of Rs 9,600 to all BPL families, migrant workers, undocumented and marginalised communities from May 23 until the end of the lockdown. Additionally, they sought transport for health emergencies and a ban on evicting such families from rented/leased houses.

Only private hospitals should provide Covid-19 treatment while public hospitals should be available for people having other health issues, they said. The group further said that the government should directly procure farm produce from villages and address the problems associated with the supply c

hain.

The group also demanded protective equipment and transport facility to workers engaged in essential services, including pourakarmikas, hospital workers, shop assistants and bank staff.