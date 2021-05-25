Fulfill our demands or we'll stop online classes, schools tell Karnataka govt

The private school managements in the state have threatened the state government of stalling the commencement of the coming academic year if it fails to address their demands.

The decision was taken at a meeting of the Karnataka Private School Managements, Teaching and Non-Teaching Staff Co-Ordination Committee (KPMTCC) on Monday.

The government's ignorance of the plight of private school teaching and non-teaching staff has forced the KPMTCC to take this decision.

The members of the committee have placed their demands before the government, which includes a long-pending financial aid for teaching and non-teaching staff working with private schools.

Other demands include directions to parents to compulsorily enroll kids in schools, mandatory attendance even in case of online classes and vaccination for all teaching and non-teaching staff.

Speaking to reporters after the meeting, D Shashi Kumar, convener of the Committee, said, "We have decided not to resume classes for the 2021-22 academic year if the government fails to fulfill our demands."

"We have lost some of our management members, teachers and non-teaching staff due to Covid-19 and some died of suicide due to financial crisis. We demand justice for the entire community," said Committee members.

The second demand was the compulsory enrolment of children in schools. "During 2020-21 academic year many children were not enrolled to schools, but attended online classes and did not pay the fees. This causes injustice to those who have enrolled and paid fees. This year, we demand the government to ensure that an order is issued, directing parents to enroll children compulsorily," said Shashi Kumar.

Third demand of the Committee was making attendance mandatory during classes. Online or offline, the government should make it mandatory for children to attend classes.

"For continuous learning, it is important for children to attend classes and participate in the assignments given by schools, online or offline," Kumar said.

The committee requested member schools not to yield to pressure from the officers at the local level to promote children between grades 1 and 9. According to members, local officers of the department of public instruction are putting pressure to promote all children, even without bridge courses.