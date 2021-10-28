Full-day school on Saturdays if teachers agree: Primary and Secondary Education Minister B C Nagesh

Primary and Secondary Education Minister B C Nagesh has said that the government is ready to conduct full-day classes on Saturdays, if teachers approve the same.

Speaking to media persons on Thursday, he said 35 academic days have been lost due to the Covid-19 pandemic. “Of them, five days had been compensated by reducing the Dasara vacation and classes in the schools would be conducted till evening on Saturdays provided the teachers agree on it.”

“Even teachers are eager to complete the syllabus. A cut in the syllabus will cause problems for students when they are promoted to the next class,” he explained.

He said the government would hold discussions with educationists in December on how the SSLC and second PUC examinations have to be conducted. There is also no plan to cut the syllabus of either SSLC or of PUC, he added.

Reacting to Congress leaders’ allegation that National Education Policy has been framed by RSS leaders, the minister said scientist Kasturirangan, who served as an adviser for seven prime ministers, was the head of the committee that framed NEP. “If Kasturirangan belongs to RSS, why Congress leader Manmohan Singh appointed him as his adviser? “ he questioned and said, “We also want him.”