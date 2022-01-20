Funds crunch hits K'taka's 1st modern, humane abattoir

Funds crunch hits Karnataka's first modern, humane abattoir

Prabhu Chauhan, Minister for Animal Husbandry said the government plans to complete it through a public-private partnership (PPP) model

Jahnavi R
Jahnavi R, DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Jan 20 2022, 00:30 ist
  • updated: Jan 20 2022, 07:04 ist
Representative Image. Credit: DH File Photo

In order to stop the functioning of illegal and unhygienic slaughterhouses in and around Bengaluru, the state government had announced Karnataka’s first modern and humane abattoir at Cheelanahalli near Sira in Tumakuru district. However, even five years since the announcement, the state-of-the-art abattoir is yet to see the light of the day due to lack of funds, according to the state government.

Though the work on the project, proposed by the Karnataka Sheep and Wool Development Corporation, began in 2017, electrification and procurement of machinery and equipment is yet to be completed. Local leaders revealed to DH that the work was delayed as the government could not allocate money for the procurement due to the pandemic-induced economic stress.

Documents accessed by DH from the corporation revealed that while electrification work is incomplete, the installation of machinery is pending. Work on setting up of a cold storage facility and air-conditioned transport vehicles have also been put on the back burner. C M Rajesh Gowda, MLA, Sira told DH, “The civil work was done just before the first wave of the pandemic. We may need another Rs 45 crore for installing the machinery. Previously, when I inquired with the minister, he expressed helplessness citing paucity of funds due to Covid.”

However, Prabhu Chauhan, Minister for Animal Husbandry said the government plans to complete it through a public-private partnership (PPP) model.

Check out the latest videos from DH:

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Karnataka
Bengaluru
slaughterhouses

Related videos

What's Brewing

Spaniard recognised as world's oldest man dies at 112

Spaniard recognised as world's oldest man dies at 112

Tonga eruption reveals weakness in communication system

Tonga eruption reveals weakness in communication system

New lizard species discovered in Arunachal Pradesh

New lizard species discovered in Arunachal Pradesh

Marital rape is rape, treat it as crime

Marital rape is rape, treat it as crime

What’s all the hype about the metaverse?

What’s all the hype about the metaverse?

F1 should not assume Hamilton will stay: McLaren boss

F1 should not assume Hamilton will stay: McLaren boss

Not possible to end coronavirus, says WHO official

Not possible to end coronavirus, says WHO official

 