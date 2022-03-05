Funds to highways, rural roads; new rail lines to gather pace

The government's sole focus in the transport sector seems to be on the roads as huge allocations have been made for developing rural roads and highways while promising to take up some of the long-pending railway projects.

"Action has been taken to develop a total 2,275 km long state highway under the State Highway Development Programme phase-4, stage-2 at a cost of Rs 3,500 crore," the budget said.

It also approved a project to improve rural roads at a cost of Rs 1,600 crore and Rs 300 crore has been earmarked for improving roads damaged during the rainy season.

The Chief Minister has allocated Rs 440 crore for asphalting 1,008 km of state highway whose lifespan has ended and promised to reconstruct 55 major bridges and build 20 new bridges under or above the railway lines to avoid highway congestion.

The government also promised to build bypass roads to Maski, Sindhanur, Gadag, and Yadgir towns with the assistance of the Central government.

Rail network

The budget recognised the need to enhance the railway network and said nine new railway lines were being constructed under a 50:50 fund-sharing pattern with the Centre. The government said it will propose Gadag-Yalvigi line (55 km) at a cost of Rs 640 crore and promised to take up the Dharwad-Kittur-Belagavi line estimated to cost Rs 927 crore.

It cited the pending railway lines of Ginigera-Raichur, Tumakuru-Rayadurg, Gadag-Wadi, Kudachi-Bagalkot, Shivamogga-Shikaripura-Ranebennur, Tumakuru-Chitradurga-Davangere, Chikkamagaluru-Beluru and Beluru-Hassan lines.

Promises galore for air transport

With Rs 186 crore allocation for a green field airport in Raichur and assurance of similar facilities in two other districts, the budget has given a push to air connectivity to the tier-2 cities.

The Chief Minister said a feasibility report regarding establishing airports in Davangere and Koppal districts will be prepared. He also stated that the runway of Mysuru Airport will be extended with assistance from the Central government.

"Heliports will be developed at an expense of Rs 30 crore at Madikeri, Chikkamagaluru and Hampi on Public-Private Partnership model," the budget promised.

