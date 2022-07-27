Furious Yuva Morcha workers resign en masse over killing of BJP youth leader

The ruling BJP faced mass resignations Wednesday from its Yuva Morcha workers on the eve of Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai celebrating one year in office, as anger spilled out over the killing of Praveen Nettar in Dakshina Kannada in Karnataka.

Many members quit in Chikkamagaluru and Bagalkot even as Yuva Morcha state president Sandeep Kumar urged them to stay.

Meanwhile, an old video of a speech by BJP state president Nalin Kumar Kateel, in which he dares anybody to “touch” a party worker in the coastal region, went viral on social media as a furious cadre reminded him of Praveen's fate.

Condolences messages and assurance of action against culprits by the BJP on Twitter and Facebook also attracted flak from supporters.

At Chikkamagaluru, presidents of nine Yuva Morcha mandals, including district Yuva Morcha president Sandeep Harivinangadi resigned. "How justice was served in past murders (of BJP workers) is in front of our eyes. Strict action has just remained an assurance," Sandeep and others said in their resignation letter.

There were also reports of resignation from Yuva Morcha workers in Bagalkot district, even as angry BJP workers in Dakshina Kannada embarrassed the party's state leadership.

State Yuva Morcha chief Sandeep Kumar told DH that he has spoken to the local Yuva Morcha units. "They have taken such a decision as they were moved by the developments. I have urged them to stay put and strengthen the organisation rather than resigning. Nobody will benefit from these resignations," he said.

Kateel's old video was shared with comments that while BJP workers from downtrodden sections had to sacrifice their lives, the leaders and their children enjoyed an affluent life without facing any problems.

Similar remarks were observed in the social media posts of the state BJP condemning the incident. Twitter user Sunil K wrote: "Tomorrow it could be me or my friend who support BJP in Karnataka and its ideology. We are now scared."

Several others questioned the claim that Hindu workers were safe under BJP rule, reminding the saffron party of its promise of safety as several Hindu activists were murdered during Congress rule in the state.

In a viral tweet, former BJP Karnataka social media cell convenor Balaji Srinivas demanded the resignation of Home Minister Araga Jnanendra, branding him "most inefficient".