Furniture unit of Cafe Coffee Day shuts shop

Dark Forest Furniture Company (DAFFCO), owned by Cafe Coffee Day, has shut down operations in Chikkamagaluru with immediate effect.

The DAFFCO unit was functioning on the ABC premises on KM Road in Chikkamagaluru. The furniture to all the Cafe Coffee Day outlets across the country and abroad was supplied from DAFFCO. There were about 60 labourers working in the unit.

The notice pasted on the gate of the unit said, “Workmen are aware that on July 29, the founder and promoter (V G Siddhartha) of the company passed away under tragic circumstances. The company was developed single handedly with a view to provide employment to the local population. The vision of the founder and promoter was to train and skill the locals to achieve higher level of efficiency.”

Further it said “on the demise of the founder and promoter, the other existing management team made efforts to revive the unit. However, it is to be noted that the company was simultaneously going through acute financial constraints and also lack of orders. Hence, we regret to inform all the employees that business/manufacturing/all activities at the factory located at Chikkamagaluru stands closed with immediate effect. Consequently, the services of all the workmen working in the establishment stands terminated with effect from November 25.”

The labourers who arrived for work were shocked to read the notice pasted on the gate. They waited near the gate till 1 pm and left the venue.