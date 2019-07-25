G T Devegowda defends syndicate appointments

The immediate past higher education minister G T Devegowda has challenged of taking political retirement if someone proves corruption in the recent appointments made to syndicates of various universities.

In an official press statement, Devegowda, defending the recent appointments of government nominees to state-run university syndicates, said, “Before making these appointments, we have consulted former vice-chancellors, educationists and discussed it. Qualification of each member appointed is verified thoroughly and appointments have been done without yielding to any political pressures.”

“If someone proves corruption in these appointments or any violations, I will take retirement from my political career,” Devegowda challenged.

Following the objections and allegations raised against these appointments to 13 universities, he said, “The appointments made are as per the social justice and educational qualification.

“A majority of them are PhD and postgraduate degree holders and non-political persons. There are discussions and allegations going on about these appointments, but all these nominations were made with at most transparency,” he claimed in the statement.

On Wednesday, some MLCs, representing BJP, submitted a representation to chief secretary demanding the withdrawal of these appointments raising allegations of corruption.