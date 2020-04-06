Gadag RDPR varsity begins online classes

DHNS
DHNS, Gadag,
  • Apr 06 2020, 21:38 ist
  • updated: Apr 06 2020, 22:22 ist
The Rural Development and Panchayat Raj University campus in Gadag.

The Rural Development and Panchayat Raj University here has started online classes for its students.

Teachers of various courses have started classes using Zoom and Skype applications.

A total of 335 students, including those from Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Kerala and Nagaland are studying 10 courses that are available in the university.

Thirty five panchayat development officers from the state too are studying here.

Study material and instructions are being given to students through Google Group, email and WhatsApp.

Assignments are being given and seminars are being conducted online. The progress of the students is also being steadily monitored.

There is also a provision for students to get their doubts cleared from the professors on the phone. Video-conferencing is also coming in handy, said vice-chancellor Dr Suresh V Nadagoudar.

