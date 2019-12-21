'Gandhi’s first stir was against forceful regn'

Rajmohan Gandhi, grandson of Mahatma Gandhi, opposed the National Register of Citizens (NRC) and said that it is cruelty on Indians. Gandhij’s first satyagraha was against forceful registration of citizens, he said.

Gandhi was speaking to reporters, after the inaugural ceremony of a two-day national workshop on ‘Madhyama-Prajasathe’ (media and democracy), organised by Gandhi Study Centre of University of Mysore and Gandhi Vichara Parishat here.

He said, in South Africa, the first satyagraha of Gandhi was against some kind of NRC. In 1907-08, Gandhi staged a satyagraha against forced registration on Indians in South Africa.

Rajmohan Gandhi asked, “Why should ordinary people prove that they are Indians? We assume that everybody is Indian. The policy is unfortunate and the people of India are not happy with it. In Assam, millions of people lost money and life, while trying to prove their citizenship, over the past four years. Repetition of such an exercise will be cruelty on the Indian people apart from being unconstitutional and against independence,” he said.

He said, any government that suppresses dissent can never succeed in the long run. “Indians must embrace the right for dissent and right to criticise.

The people must remain united and non-biased. Indian people have begun to express their unhappiness over suppression of dissent,”

he said.