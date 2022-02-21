Gang was under influence of drugs while committing murder, suspect police

The team of the Shivamogga police which is investigating the murder of Bajrang Dal activist Harsha suspects that the gang of five men committed the act under the influence of drugs.

Superintendent of Police B M Laxmi Prasad told DH that the team has initiated a probe from all angles.

Khasif (30), a resident of Buddha Nagar, and Syed Nadeem (20), a resident of JP Nagar, have been arrested in the case.

“One of the two arrested had a minor fight with the victim six months ago. This is one of the reasons we know so far for the murder,” the SP said.

Interrogation of the suspects is on to find out whether they had links with any organisation.

Four teams, headed by DySPs, have been formed to nab the other accused.

The duo had gone to Bengaluru by the Talaguppa-Bengaluru express train after committing the murder, it is said.

Sleuths of the special investigation team nabbed them and the hunt is on for the other three suspects. “We will get them tested at McGann hospital to find out whether they committed the crime under the influence of drugs.”

Police said Harsha was also an active member of cow vigilante groups. District in-charge Minister K C Narayana Gowda visited the residence of Harsha and consoled his parents and two sisters.

“People must give up enmity and develop a sense of brotherhood. They should realise that we all belong to one country,” the minister told reporters.

A total of 450 police personnel and 25 officers have been deployed in the city.

