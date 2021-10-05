Garment workers seek government help in getting dearness allowance dues

Garment workers seek government help in getting DA dues

The DA was revised for 2020-21 as per the consumer price index points

Chiranjeevi Kulkarni
Chiranjeevi Kulkarni, DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Oct 05 2021, 22:16 ist
  • updated: Oct 06 2021, 02:21 ist
Representative Image. Credit: DH File Photo/B H Shivakumar

Garment factory workers have not been paid revised dearness allowance (DA) for 19 months with the industries citing a government order that has been stayed by the high court to deny them the rightful dues.

The DA was revised for 2020-21 as per the consumer price index points. However, the Garment and Textile Factory Workers’ Union (Gatwu) said the state government issued an order in July last year postponing the revised DA following a demand from the garment factory managements.

The government order, however, was stayed by the High Court in September 2020 after trade unions challenged it. “Despite the stay order, the managements have not paid the workers the revised amount and owe Rs 7,098 in arrears to each of the 4.2 lakh workers,” said Jayaram K R of Gatwu.

The Union has demanded the government to take immediate action to enforce payment of DA to all workers.

Karnataka
Dearness Allowance

