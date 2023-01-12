Gau Raksha Pramukh's body in river: VHP demands probe

Bantwal police have registered a case of unnatural death and are investigating it

Harsha
Harsha, DHNS, Mangaluru,
  • Jan 12 2023, 22:41 ist
  • updated: Jan 13 2023, 05:59 ist
Representative Image. Credit: iStock Photo

Vishva Hindu Parishad has demanded a high-level enquiry into the mysterious death of its Gau Raksha Pramukh Rajesh Suvarna (38) on Thursday.

According to Bantwal police, Rajesh from Sajipanadu village in Bantwal taluk had left for centering work and had not returned home on Wednesday.

Rajesh’s relatives, including his father Nagesh, rushed to Panemangaluru bridge after being informed that his two-wheeler was found in an abandoned state.

Fire personnel and local divers, after an intense search, succeeded in tracing the body of Rajesh.

The Bantwal police have registered a case of unnatural death and are investigating it.

Sharan Pumpwell of the VHP, who suspected a foul play in Rajesh’s death, urged the police to conduct an in-depth investigation.

Check out DH's latest videos

Karnataka News
VHP
gau rakshaks

