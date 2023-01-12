Gau Raksha Pramukh's body in river: VHP demands probe

Vishva Hindu Parishad has demanded a high-level enquiry into the mysterious death of its Gau Raksha Pramukh Rajesh Suvarna (38) on Thursday.
According to Bantwal police, Rajesh from Sajipanadu village in Bantwal taluk had left for centering work and had not returned home on Wednesday.
Rajesh’s relatives, including his father Nagesh, rushed to Panemangaluru bridge after being informed that his two-wheeler was found in an abandoned state.
Fire personnel and local divers, after an intense search, succeeded in tracing the body of Rajesh.
The Bantwal police have registered a case of unnatural death and are investigating it.
Sharan Pumpwell of the VHP, who suspected a foul play in Rajesh’s death, urged the police to conduct an in-depth investigation.
Check out DH's latest videos
Check out DH's latest videos
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
2022 among eight hottest years on record: UN
Russian gets 5-yr jail for refusing to fight in Ukraine
3-metre sinkhole appears on Bengaluru's Brigade Road
Security breach at PM's roadshow in Hubbali
Scientists show Earth's most detailed climactic history
Not just cash & UPI, this vendor accepts e-rupee too!